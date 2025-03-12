KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — A Member of Parliament (MP) is entitled to a Fixed Allowance of RM25,700 monthly, as well as other allowances and claims depending on their eligibility, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

In a statement yesterday, the PMO clarified the matter following the allegations by certain parties, including the Opposition MPs, that their monthly income is so low to the extent of having to go into debt to live their lives.

According to the statement, the allowances and claims that the MPs are entitled to for official duties in the country are as follows:

Parliamentary session allowance: RM400 per day

(Public Accounts Committee (PAC)/Select Committee) meeting allowance: RM300 per day (outside Parliamentary sessions)

PAC member meeting allowance: RM250 per day (during Parliamentary sessions)

Official briefing allowance: RM300 per day

Daily living allowance: RM100 per day (paid based on attendance in Parliament or official trip exceeding 32km from their residence)

Travel claims: For self-driving, public or land transport

Accommodation claims: Hotel, lodging and laundry service

For official duties overseas, the allowances and claims that the MPs are entitled to are:

Meal allowance: RM340 per night

Daily living allowance: RM170 per day

Accommodation claim: Hotel and laundry service

Transportation expenses claim: Land and air transport

Currency exchange losses claim

25 tip allowance based on meal allowance

“When combined, the total income of an MP can reach RM30,000 to RM40,000 per month like previously stated by the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim),” the statement read.

As such, it said the prime minister also advised all MPs to manage their finances wisely and to always prioritise the interests of the people, particularly low-income groups who are in much greater need of assistance.

Yesterday, Anwar rapped the Opposition MPs for exploiting the issue to gain public attention, with some even claiming that they were financially burdened and in debt, despite earning up to RM40,000 per month.

He also stressed that allocations for all parliamentary constituencies, including those held by the Opposition, were still channelled to the people regardless of political affiliation. — Bernama