KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said last night that no further action will be taken against Era FM hosts Nabil Ahmad, Azad Jazmin John Louis Jeffri, and Radin Amir Affendy over recent online content that sparked religious tensions.

Fahmi also said that under the jurisdiction of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), the matter is now considered “settled.”

“They have gone through enough,” he told reporters after a breaking fast event with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the media.

Before the event, Fahmi was seen speaking with the three hosts, who listened attentively.

“I found that there is immense pressure that they are facing. Indeed, we may consider them celebrities who are always in the public eye. However, recently, due to the incidents that have occurred, and the content uploaded on Era’s official TikTok page, various issues have arisen that I believe have had a negative impact on them.

“Therefore, I urge them to be patient and remain calm in facing this great challenge. I have also informed them that we have no intention of taking any action against them,” he said.

Yesterday, the MCMC decided not to suspend the broadcasting licence of Maestra Broadcast Sdn Bhd, the operator of Era FM, after reviewing the company’s appeal against a suspension notice issued on March 7.

In a statement, the MCMC said its decision was based on the arguments presented in the appeal, remedial actions taken by the licence holder, and a formal apology from the parties involved.