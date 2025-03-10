KULAI, March 10 — A woman was killed, while her husband and their two children, including a four-month-old baby, were injured in a crash involving two vehicles at Km39.9 of the North-South Expressway (southbound) yesterday.

According to the New Straits Times (NST), Kulai district police chief Assistant Commissioner Tan Seng Lee said the accident involved a Perodua Myvi and a Proton Persona.

The district’s Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department received information regarding the incident at around 5.30pm.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the Perodua Myvi, driven by a 30-year-old local man with his 29-year-old wife and their two children, aged four and four months, was believed to have lost control while travelling in the left lane.

“The vehicle then collided with a Proton Persona driven by a 32-year-old local man in the right lane. The impact caused the Perodua Myvi to overturn and veer into the emergency lane. As a result, the female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene,” Tan was quoted saying by NST.

He added that the driver and the two children were taken to Temenggong Seri Maharaja Tun Ibrahim Hospital for treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

Tan urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the investigating officer, Inspector Ahmad Safuan Abu Naim, at 017-7573507 or the Kulai Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department.