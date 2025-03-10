BANGKOK, March 10 — The second batch of 26 Malaysians rescued from job scam syndicates in Myanmar is expected to be repatriated tomorrow, according to the Malaysian Embassy in Thailand.

Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of Malaysia to Thailand, Bong Yik Jui, said the embassy in Bangkok is working closely with the Thai authorities, the Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok, and the Malaysian Embassy in Yangon to ensure the victims’ safe and smooth return.

“Myanmar authorities are expected to deport the victims to Thailand via the Thailand-Myanmar Second Friendship Bridge in Maesot, Tak Province, tomorrow. The Malaysian victims will then be repatriated immediately,” he told Bernama on Monday.

Bong added that Chargé d’Affaires of Malaysia to Myanmar, Johan Ariff Abdul Razak, who is flying in to Myawaddy, Myanmar, through crossing from Maesot, Thailand, will be personally present in the field to ensure the smooth verification process of the Malaysian victims tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Bong said all the victims are expected to return to Malaysia by land via the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex.

“Our consular officers will assist the victims by contacting their next of kin in Malaysia and issuing temporary travel documents for their repatriation tomorrow,” Bong said.

Meanwhile, Johan said the 26 victims were rescued from three separate locations in Myanmar.

The group includes three women, with the youngest victim aged 21.

On a related development, Johan said it remains unclear how many Malaysian victims are awaiting deportation from Myanmar, as not all of them have reached out to the embassy for assistance.

“There is total chaos in Myanmar, and I can only estimate that there could be over 20 (Malaysian) victims still awaiting deportation,” he said.

On March 6, Thailand’s Foreign Ministry announced plans to repatriate 1,500 people rescued from these syndicates in Myanmar each week.

Last month, 15 Malaysians were among 260 foreigners rescued from alleged call centre syndicates in Myawaddy, Myanmar. They were successfully brought back to Malaysia on February 24 and handed over to the Royal Malaysia Police to assist in investigations. — Bernama