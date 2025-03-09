ALOR SETAR, March 9 — About 65,000 Syarikat Air Darul Aman (SADA) consumer accounts are experiencing water supply disruptions following the shutdown of the Bukit Pinang Water Treatment Plant (LRA) Phases 1, 2, and 3 due to a short circuit and internal electrical damage to the raw water pump system.

SADA, in a statement on its Facebook page, said the shutdown had affected consumers in the Kota Setar and Kubang Pasu districts from 4.30 pm today until repairs and water supply redistribution are completed.

The list of affected areas is available on SADA’s official Facebook page, Syarikat Air Darul Aman Sdn. Bhd.

Meanwhile, Pokok Sena Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Senior Fire Officer II Bakar Saad said a distress call about the incident was received at 3.11 pm, and a team arrived at the scene about 15 minutes later.

“The fire broke out at LRA Bukit Pinang, and upon arrival, the found that the DB box had caught fire. The electricity supply had already been cut off by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB),” he said. — Bernama