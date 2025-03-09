KANGAR, March 9 — The post-mortem conducted on a Perlis Correctional Centre inmate who died on March 7 revealed that a ruptured liver tumour caused fatal internal bleeding.

Arau police chief Supt Ahmad Mohsin Md Rodi said the forensic pathologist concluded the rupture occurred due to a fall in the restroom, as previously reported.

“The pathologist also noted that while the fall could have contributed to the rupture, the injury patterns on the body do not suggest any signs of abuse.

“Further examination is required to determine the exact nature of the tumour. Samples of the tumour and the inmate’s DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) have been sent to the Penang Chemistry Department for toxicology analysis,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, the media reported that the deceased, a 23-year-old remand prisoner under Section 12(3) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, was receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Hospital Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF) before succumbing to his injuries.

The initial medical examination found the victim, who was from Langkawi, had suffered internal injuries, specifically to the liver and part of the intestines, while receiving treatment.

Further medical examinations revealed over one litre of blood in the inmate’s abdominal cavity due to liver bleeding.

Ahmad Mohsin said the post-mortem conducted at Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah (HSB) in Alor Setar, Kedah, also found minor injuries, including a forehead laceration, scrapes on the left abdomen, and a bruise on the left knee.

The pathologist confirmed these injuries were superficial and non-fatal.

The case has been classified as sudden death pending chemical analysis results. — Bernama