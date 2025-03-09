PASIR GUDANG, March 9 – Johor PKR backbencher Hassan Abdul Karim has announced that he will not be defending his Pasir Gudang parliamentary seat in the upcoming 16th general election (GE16).

The Star cited the 74-year-old outspoken lawyer saying his decision was based on his age and the need to provide opportunities for younger leaders.

“Why did I make this decision? The answer is simple, because I am old, and I want to give the opportunity for other younger leaders to take over,” he reportedly said before officiating the Pasir Gudang PKR branch annual general meeting here.

Hassan reflected on PKR’s early struggles in Pasir Gudang, noting the challenges and sacrifices faced by its members and leaders.

“Pasir Gudang constituency was created in the 2004 general election. In that election, we contested and lost.

“In the following two general elections, in 2008 and 2013, Pasir Gudang PKR contested and again we lost,” he said.

Despite the setbacks, he said party members and supporters remained persistent, eventually winning the seat in the 2018 and 2022 general elections, which contributed to PKR forming the federal government.

In 2018, Hassan secured victory with a majority of over 24,000 votes in a four-cornered contest, which included then-Johor menteri besar and Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He successfully defended the seat in the 2022 general election, increasing his majority to 31,558 in a three-cornered fight.



