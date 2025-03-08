KOTA TINGGI, March 8 — The police arrested three foreigners and seized ammunition and bullet casings along with various e-waste worth RM23.8 million, during a raid on an illegal factory in Jalan Lombong here yesterday.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Yusof Othman said a Chinese man, 50, a Myanmar man, 24, and a Myanmar woman, 23, were arrested in the 4 pm raid on the former factory that was turned into an e-waste processing centre in the four months ago.

“Based on preliminary investigations, all three foreigners worked at the factory, with the Chinese national being the supervisor.

“They all have passports and have misused their social visit passes. We are investigating and looking for other suspects, along with the mastermind,” he said at a media conference at the premises today, adding that they were also looking into where the factory sourced its e-waste from.

A total of seven barrels of bullet casings and one barrel of ammunition, 46,214 kilogrammes (kg) of electrical components, 514 kg of aluminium and plastic, 22,791 kg of electrical wire and 66 integrated circuit components, 166 sacks of copper, 62 barrels of scrap metal, 43 coils of steel, 10 barrels of ball bearings and iron shavings, three forklifts, a Proton X50, three mobile phones and two locks were seized from the premises, that did not have any license to operate or process e-waste.

All the suspects, who did not possess prior criminal records and tested negative for drugs, have been remanded for four days from today to facilitate investigations under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960, Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, Section 6 of the Second-Hand Dealers Act 1946 and Section 34B of the Environmental Quality Act 1974, Yusof added. — Bernama