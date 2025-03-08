KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Domestic violence against women will be one of the key issues under the newly launched National Women’s Policy.

Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the policy would focus on domestic violence against women as there is a rising trend in cases.

“We have been in discussion regarding this, and among other things, we will focus on domestic violence as cases are still increasing,” said Nancy when met by reporters after the launch event of the National Women’s Police held in conjunction with International Women’s Day celebration here today.

Earlier in her address, Nancy said domestic violence cases against women remain on the rise, with 5,249 cases reported in 2024.

Apart from this, the ministry continues to face challenges in several areas, including increasing women’s participation in the work force.

According to Nancy, the percentage of women in workforce is still low at 56.2 per cent, compared to 82.3 per cent for men.

“Women’s involvement in the decision-making process in the civil and private sector is still low, which shows that there is need for heightened efforts to strengthen (the role of) women in leadership positions,” she added.