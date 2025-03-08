KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants adequate space and opportunities to be given to women in all aspects of the nation’s development.

He said that attention must be given to this matter since there is a lack of involvement among women, including at the policy-making level.

He stressed that every ministry should focus on joint programmes with the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) to empower women.

“Every ministry, when discussing unity, has a role for women. There must be communication and sufficient space given to women among civil servants, although we have seen some key figures who have been given space and positions have produced impressive performances.

“I urge the Chief Secretary to the Government to find ways to enhance the role and position of women commensurate with their capabilities,” he said at the 2025 International Women’s Day celebration at the World Trade Centre (WTC) here today.

Also present were the Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail; Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri; and her deputy, Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad.

With this year’s celebration themed ‘Wanita Beraspirasi Membina Legasi’, Anwar said that although there has been a 30 per cent increase in the appointment of women in the JUSA grade in the civil service, there is still room for improvement.

The Prime Minister also urged the private sector to examine the factors behind the lack of women at the highest levels of company management and to increase their participation.

“Even if it is lacking, it should not be forced or pushed (for promotion) now, but there must be proper planning.

“If the government doesn’t set an example from the start, I think it will be difficult to encourage this (later). I will speak with the private sector. It’s quite serious because their participation is quite minimal,” he said. — Bernama

