KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has paid tribute to his late mother Che Yan Hamid Hussein and wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

He credited his late mother and Dr Wan Azizah for instilling family-building values.

“We start nation-building from family-building, which means we build our family starting by empowering women as a mother and an educator, on the basis of generation building.

“All of us are fruits of our parents’ education, but many agree that this is especially with the mother. Myself included.

“As my mother is one of those who shaped and showed love, the meaning of life, the meaning of humanity, the meaning of kindness, religious teachings, values, and because of that, the question of family building should not be put aside,” Anwar said in his address when launching the National Women Policy in conjunction with the Women’s Day celebration hosted by the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development.

He added that, as he grew up to start his own family, for him there is Dr Wan Azizah.

“Of course, when we grow up to build our own family, for me, it is Azizah.

“She’s is my companion, sometimes she gives me advice — but helpful (advice).

“So when we talk about family, we (often) overlook the matter, we forget. We want to make things like digitisation, AI and TVET. All these focus on raising the younger generation, which begin with the family and women,” said Anwar.

Che Yan was actively involved in politics as a member of Umno, leading the Wanita Umno back in the day.

She died in 2001.