KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday expressed openness to receiving information regarding alleged misconduct within his Cabinet, following the federal anti-graft body’s naming of former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as a key suspect in an ongoing investigation involving substantial government funds.

During a press conference at Parliament yesterday, Anwar also emphasised the importance of due process, stating that individuals should not be prejudged before a thorough investigation is completed.

The statement comes in the wake of allegations involving hundreds of millions of ringgit against Ismail Sabri — Anwar’s predecessor and a government backbencher.

“So if you find a few hundred million in your house, don’t touch (you). Are you telling me that? Then you can’t run a government. You run a kongsi gelap (secret society).

“But on Ismail Sabri, let the process go. We are not here to judge. Let the investigations be done professionally, and the due process must be observed.

“There are no charges as yet. Investigations have begun, so let us not punish prematurely. We must respect the legal process,” he said after attending a breaking of fast event with members of the Parliament and the media.

Anwar stressed that the principle is to investigate without bias, even if his Cabinet members are involved.

“If there are questions as to why no ministers are mentioned, then provide the names. Tell me where are their homes where they’ve stashed the money, and I will not obstruct any (legal) action,” he added.

On Monday, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) confirmed that Ismail Sabri, who is Bera MP, is one of the key suspects in an ongoing corruption investigation involving hundreds of millions of ringgit in government funds.

“In this matter I can state that he is a suspect,” Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki told reporters, referring to Ismail Sabri.

The MACC revealed last month that it is probing allegations of power abuse and embezzlement of public money used to fund the Ismail administration’s publicity drive, leading to the arrest of four aides to Ismail.

To date, up to 13 accounts have been frozen as part of the investigation that is expected to call in Ismail Sabri again for questioning, the MACC chief said.

Ismail Sabri was originally scheduled to appear at the MACC office yesterday, but did not attend as he was unwell.

Last week, he already had his statement recorded and recently listed his assets following the agency’s instruction.

Azam did not disclose details of the asset declaration, but said the MACC has yet to freeze Ismail Sabri’s account.

The investigation is being carried out under Section 16A of the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

During a raid on an apartment believed to be a safe house, the MACC seized approximately RM170 million in various currencies.

Additionally, investigators discovered up to 16kg of gold bars valued at RM7 million.

While the agency did not provide a comprehensive breakdown of the seized jewellery and watches, preliminary assessments suggest that some of the confiscated timepieces could be valued between RM60,000 and RM250,000 based on online market information.

Azam himself displayed watches resembling the Patek Philippe Nautilus, Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, and Rolex Submariner models.

Other jewellery displayed included gold and diamond necklaces and earrings.