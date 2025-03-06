PUTRAJAYA, March 6 — Police are conducting further investigations to determine the cause of death of a customs officer whose body was found at the treasury office of the Ministry of Finance (MoF) earlier this morning.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the matter is being fully handled by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), and it is too early to speculate on the cause of death.

According to initial reports, the discovery was made this morning, and police will proceed with further investigations.

“It is too soon for us to comment on this case. For now, we leave it entirely to the police to carry out their investigation,” he told reporters after attending a ceremony on the instilling of values with Home Ministry staff here yesterday

Earlier, media reports indicated that a 45-year-old MoF officer was found lifeless on the office floor with a cable tie around his neck and legs.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa, in a statement, confirmed that the 45-year-old victim was found dead lying on the office floor.

He said the victim’s neck and legs were bound with a cable tie.

“So far, no criminal elements have been identified at the scene. The case has been classified as a Sudden Death Report (SDR),” he said. — Bernama