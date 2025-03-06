PUTRAJAYA, March 6 — Malaysia will voice firm opposition to any proposal for the annexation of Gaza, as well as efforts aimed at forcibly displacing the Palestinian people to Egypt and Jordan during the Extraordinary Session of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers.

In a statement on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry said that the stand will be raised by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who will be attending the meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia tomorrow (March 7).

The Extraordinary Session will deliberate on the progress of the ceasefire in Gaza and address concerns over the proposed annexation of Gaza, which would result in the forced resettlement of the Palestinian people from their homeland.

Mohamad will also reaffirm Malaysia’s commitment to aiding the reconstruction and recovery of Gaza, including collaborative efforts with international organisations and regional initiatives, the statement read.

“The Foreign Minister’s participation in this meeting underscores Malaysia’s firm commitment to advocating the rights of the Palestinian people for the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” it said. — Bernama