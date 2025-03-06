KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Newly developed residential projects within the Federal Territories are required to be equipped with closed-circuit television (CCTV) infrastructures to ensure residents’ safety per development regulations, a minister has said.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said each housing developer must provide said infrastructures subjected to technical and specification requirements stipulated by the respective local authorities as outlined in the Development Order and Planning Permission.

“The Federal Territories Department is not just committed towards providing housing that is affordable but also conducive and comfortable especially to dwellers from the M40 and B40 segments, in line with my intention of transforming the Federal Territories into a CHASE City.

“CHASE is an acronym for Clean City, Healthy City, Advanced City, Safe City and Eco Friendly City,” she said in a parliamentary written reply.

Dr Zaliha was responding to Batu MP P Prabakaran who had asked her to state the ways her department ensures that new housing projects enhance safety and social well-being for residents, especially in densely populated urban areas.

She said apart from the aforementioned requirement, her department has also determined that all housing developments especially Madani Residences must be equipped with greenery, facilities for sports and recreation, healthcare, education; open and inclusive space for gardening and senior citizens as stated in a Development Order or Planning Permission issued by the local authorities.