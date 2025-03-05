KOTA KINABALU, March 5 — A woman was killed in a landslide in Kampung Lok Bonu Jalan Sepanggar here early today.

The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), in a statement, said it received a call about the incident at 4.32 am and 10 personnel from the Kota Kinabalu Fire Station rushed to the scene.

“Upon arriving at the location, the team found that a landslide had occurred and buried a house.

“There were two victims. A woman, who was buried, was removed from the rubble by the team and confirmed dead at the scene by medical officers. Meanwhile, her son is safe and did not suffer any injuries,” read the statement.It said the victims were then handed over to the police for further action and the operation ended at 7 am. — Bernama