KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — A government servant working in the Treasury in Putrajaya was found dead in the office today with his neck and feet bound with cable ties.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Rusdi Mohd Isa said the 45-year-old Customs Department tribunal officer was found lying unconscious on the floor.

He said a 999 emergency call was made at 10.56am.

“No criminal elements were found at the scene. The case has been classified as a Sudden Death Report,” he said in a statement.

He said police have obtained close-circuit television footage showing the deceased’s movements prior to the incident.

He also advised the public against making speculations about the case.

The body has been sent to Hospital Putrajaya for a post-mortem examination.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) separately confirmed the death in the complex and said the family of the deceased has been notified.

“MOF expresses its condolences regarding this incident and extends its sympathy to the family of the deceased,” it said in a statement.

The ministry added that it is cooperating with the police investigations.

