KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Bukit Aman is taking a firm stance against scam call centres by pushing for property owners, joint management bodies (JMBs), and security companies to be held liable if such activities are found on their premises.

According to The Star, Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Comm Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said these entities could no longer claim ignorance if illegal activities take place in their rented buildings or units.

“We received intelligence that some security companies, owners, and JMBs were aware of criminal or suspicious activities happening on their premises,” he was quoted as saying during a press conference today.

He added that it was alarming that scam syndicates often chose luxury condominium units as their operational bases.

Investigations will no longer focus solely on the scammers themselves but also on the property owners, JMBs, and security companies that allow such illegal activities to take place. “We will not hesitate to propose charges against these entities under Section 120(B) of the Penal Code for criminal conspiracy,” he was quoted saying.

His comments followed three recent raids on condominium units in Kuala Lumpur that were being used as scam call centres.

Ramli urged property owners to conduct proper background checks before renting out their units to avoid being implicated.

“I urge all parties, especially owners of premises, to conduct KYC (know your customer) before allowing anyone to rent or use such premises.

“Excuses such as not realising criminal activity was happening will no longer be accepted. As owners, it is their responsibility to ensure no such activities occur,” he was quoted as saying.

He highlighted that scam syndicates often paid lump sums for up to a year’s rent or even bought residential units in cash, making it even more crucial for owners to verify the nature of their tenants’ activities.

“Owners might be happy receiving such large payments, but they must also ensure they know what their premises are being used for,” he was reported saying.

On February 26, police conducted raids on three condominiums along Jalan Tun Razak and detained 11 Chinese nationals suspected of operating scam call centres.

Investigations revealed that the syndicate had been operating from the condominium for a year, using the “mycaifuhao.eastmoney.com” platform to lure victims.

Those interested were given a link and ID through the Mosgram application and joined a live investment class.

Ramli said the case is being investigated under Section 420/120(B) of the Penal Code and the Immigration Act.