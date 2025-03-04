SHAH ALAM, March 4 — Police have confirmed that the Japanese woman who died after falling from the fourth floor of a condominium in SS16, Subang Jaya last Friday was the wife of entrepreneur and social media influencer Abd Ridzuan Abdul Mutalib, better known as Ridzokumura.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said initial investigations did not reveal any criminal elements, and the case has been classified as a sudden death report (SDR).

“Police have taken statements from Abd Ridzuan to assist with the investigation. Although the investigation is under SDR, the process remains the same as a regular criminal investigation, and we will look at all possibilities, including whether there are criminal elements or if the victim’s actions were the cause,” he told a press conference at the Selangor contingent police headquarters today.

Hussein said that the Japanese embassy has been informed of the incident, and the victim’s family in her home country has also been notified.

He also urged the public not to make any baseless speculations regarding the incident. — Bernama