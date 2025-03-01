SHAH ALAM, March 1 — Two men suffered 75 per cent burns in a fire involving a vehicle workshop at Jalan Sungai Puloh 5, Sungai Puloh Industrial Area in Kapar, Klang today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the identities of both victims have not been determined so far.

He said that the fire department received a call about the fire at 4.54 pm and arrived at the scene 10 minutes later.

“Upon arrival, we found that the ground floor of the three-storey shophouse had been 85 pct destroyed and there were three vehicles on the premises.

“Two men were estimated to have suffered 75 per cent burns due to the fire and their identities could not be determined yet,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Mukhlis said that 17 officers and personnel, and three fire brigades were deployed to the scene from three fire and rescue stations (BBP) — North Klang, South Klang and Kapar.

He added that the operation to extinguish the blaze was ongoing while the cause of the fire is still under investigation. — Bernama