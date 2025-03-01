PAPAR, March 1 — A travel agent was arrested after slashing his acquaintance following an argument over business at Kampung Kawang in Beringgis, here on Wednesday.

Papar District Police Chief Superintendent Kamaruddin Ambo Sakka said the 33-year-old suspect was detained around 4pm on Friday by the Papar IPD Criminal Investigation Division and assisted by the Kota Kinabalu IPD Criminal Investigation Division.

Kamaruddin said based on initial investigations, the cause of the incident was believed to be a misunderstanding between the victim and the suspect.

He said both men knew each other and worked as travel agents for different companies.

“The dispute between them started when the suspect’s company offered a lower price package than the victim’s company to Korean tourists.

“This indirectly caused most Korean tourists to switch from the victim’s company to the suspect’s company.

“The victim, who was not happy, then confronted the suspect which led to an argument between both men,” he said today.

Kamaruddin said the suspect then took a machete from his car and attacked the victim, causing injuries to his left ear and left hand. The suspect then fled the scene.

“The victim was then taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu for treatment and is reported to be in stable condition,” said Kamaruddin.

Following the incident, police managed to track down the suspect and arrested him.

Investigation is still being carried out, said Kamaruddin. — The Borneo Post