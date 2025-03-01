SEPANG, March 1 — Police are investigating a teacher at a school in Dengkil here who was alleged to have a special relationship with his 12-year-old student.

Sepang district police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman said police received a report involving a male teacher in his 30s from the pupil’s father on Wednesday (February 26).

“The biological father came forward to file a report when he found out that his daughter was often contacted by the teacher via TikTok, Love8 and WhatsApp applications.

“The matter is suspicious as it does not appear to be a normal relationship between a student and a teacher,” he said in a statement today.

Following this, he said the police had taken the teacher’s statement yesterday and the investigation into the case is ongoing.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 15(a)(iii) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 which carries a prison sentence of more than 10 years or a fine not exceeding RM20,000 or both.

“The public is advised not to spread false news and information regarding this case,” he said. — Bernama