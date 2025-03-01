KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) confirmed the detention of a Malaysiakini journalist in regards to a bribery case last night.

Sinar Harian reported that MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the arrest of the journalist, B Nantha Kumar, took place at a hotel in Shah Alam around 11pm.

"The detention is related to allegations of bribery, and not in connection with news reports exposing issues related to illegal immigrants. It is believed that the journalist in question solicited a sum of RM20,000 from a Pakistani foreign worker agent to refrain from publishing an article on the smuggling of illegal immigrants," he said in a statement to Sinar Harian today.

The journalist was taken to the Putrajaya Magistrate Court today for remand proceedings, and the case will be investigated under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

Malaysiakini cited lawyer Rajsurian Pillai saying he had spoken to Nantha, who explained what had transpired.

“I prefer not to reveal more details at present as the matter is still under investigation. If he is charged, we will defend it in court. For now, let MACC complete their investigation,” he said.

The portal has responded to the allegations with executive editor RK Anand and managing editor Ng Ling Fong stating shock at the allegations involving a member of their staff.

“We have not heard Nantha’s version of what transpired. However, we will not compromise on any wrongdoing involving our staff,” they said in a report on their news site.

The portal said it would issue a statement once more information was available and would “extend its fullest cooperation to the authorities.”