KUALA KANGSAR, March 1 — Products certified halal by three foreign halal certification bodies whose recognition was revoked by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) are prohibited from entering Malaysia from the date of the revocation.

JAKIM director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee said the ban will remain in effect until the three bodies rectify their shortcomings and implement improvements as required by JAKIM.

“Products that entered Malaysia prior to the revocation are not a cause for concern. However, if necessary, we will collaborate with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) to withdraw them from the market,” he told reporters after launching the MADANI JAKIM Adopted Village programme at Kampung Menora in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Menora here yesterday.

“The certification bodies have been given time to make the necessary improvements and corrections, which will then be reassessed by JAKIM before any decision on reinstating recognition is made,” he added.

On Thursday, the media reported that JAKIM had updated the list of recognised foreign halal certification bodies, revoking the recognition of three bodies and announcing changes to the halal logos of Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia.

The three certification bodies whose recognition was revoked are the China Islamic Association (CIA) from China, the Centre for Halal Quality Certification (CHQC) from Croatia, and the Ritual Association of Lyon’s Great Mosque (ARGML) from France. — Bernama