KUCHING, March 1 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof today said that the committee to discuss the opposition’s request for government allocations has yet to be formed.

Fadillah, who heads the Government Consultative Council Committee, said this was because the opposition had not yet submitted an official document outlining their proposals.

“I can only establish a committee at both the government and opposition levels once I receive the proposal. Then, we can begin discussions. But at this point, what is there to discuss?

“They (Opposition Members of Parliament) have spoken to the media but have not taken any concrete action. So, I cannot do anything,” he said.

He told reporters this after the Annual Grant Presentation Ceremony for the Village Development and Security Committees, Mosques and Surau in the Petra Jaya parliamentary constituency here today.

Yesterday, it was reported that the opposition claimed they were required to send a letter to the deputy prime minister before the committee could be established.

Opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin was also reported as saying that Perikatan Nasional (PN) would send a letter to Fadillah to seek confirmation on whether the party is required to submit a formal request for the formation of the committee. — Bernama