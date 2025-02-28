SHAH ALAM, Feb 28 — Selangor civil servants will get to leave work 30 minutes early during Ramadan, between 4 pm and 5.30 pm, depending on their nine-hour work schedule.

State Secretary Datuk Dr Ahmad Fadzli Ahmad Tajuddin said the state government is implementing the Flexible Working Hours (WBF), which shortens rest periods by 30 minutes to allow staff to go home earlier.

However, service counters will continue operating as usual to ensure public services run smoothly.

“The WBF will not affect the counter services at any department or agency under the Selangor state government,” he said in a statement today.

Under the WBF schedule for Ramadan, working hours start between 7 am and 9 am.

Rest periods will be from 1 pm to 1.30 pm from Monday to Thursday, while on Fridays, they will be from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm. Employees can then clock out between 4 pm and 5.30 pm.

Ahmad Fadzli said the WBF initiative, among others, aims to enhance the welfare of Selangor civil servants and enable them to perform their duties more comfortably while fasting.

“The state government remains committed to ensuring the well-being of its civil servants without compromising service delivery efficiency, as part of our efforts to improve public service quality for the people,” he added. — Bernama