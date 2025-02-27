GEORGE TOWN, Feb 27 — Police have arrested a medical officer from a hospital here to assist in an investigation into alleged inappropriate behavior at his workplace yesterday.

Northeast district police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the 43-year-old male civil servant was detained at about 9.30 pm last night after the hospital reported the incident.

“The suspect was apprehended at the hospital and has been remanded for four days until March 2 to assist in the investigation. Police are conducting further inquiries into the case.

“The case is being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offenses Act 1955,” he said in a statement today.

It is understood that the male doctor allegedly deceived and acted indecently toward a 21-year-old female patient while she was receiving treatment for a heart condition in a room at the hospital. — Bernama