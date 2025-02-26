KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Authorities have intensified efforts to capture a three-metre crocodile spotted in Sungai Klang near a shopping mall, now entering its sixth day.

According to the New Straits Times (NST), the Federal Territories Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) has placed a second trap near Seputeh, where the crocodile was last seen, while the first trap remains near the mall.

Perhilitan director Ishak Muhammad said live chickens are being used as bait to lure the animal.

“We decided to use live chickens to attract the crocodile and have positioned the second trap upstream,” Ishak was quoted as saying, adding that the public should avoid activities along the river until the animal is caught.

NST also reported that Perhilitan is using drones to track the crocodile’s movements.

The crocodile first caused a stir on February 20 when it was spotted near Gardens Mid Valley and KL Eco City, drawing crowds to the bridge connecting the two locations.

Heavy rain on February 23 reportedly hampered efforts, as rising river levels and strong currents made the operation more challenging.

The reptile was later seen about two kilometres upstream from the initial trap site near Brickfields.

Efforts to secure the animal are ongoing as authorities aim to prevent any risks to public safety.