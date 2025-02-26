KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Former Malaysian ambassador to the United States Datuk Seri Nazri Abdul Aziz claimed that the US State Department had summoned him on five separate occasions to express displeasure over Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s strong stance on Palestine and his support for Hamas.

In an interview with Malaysiakini, Nazri detailed instances when he was subjected to the diplomatic process known as “demarche,” following Anwar’s vocal support for Palestinians, including his statement after Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

“They called me and schooled me for 20 to 30 minutes, expressing their dissatisfaction with our PM’s support for Hamas,” Nazri said, adding that Malaysia’s position remains independent, as the country has no diplomatic ties with Israel.

Nazri acknowledged his lack of formal diplomatic training but said he consistently defended Malaysia’s sovereignty during his tenure.

He emphasised that Malaysia values its relationship with the US but does not compromise on its principles regarding Palestinian rights.

The former envoy also revealed that subsequent calls followed Anwar’s statements on Iran’s right to retaliate against Israel, his meeting with Hamas leaders, and remarks about xenophobia.

However, Nazri insisted that Malaysia’s stance aligns with its right to free speech and sovereignty.

Nazri’s term as ambassador ended recently, marking a two-year tenure that was marked by multiple disputes over Malaysia’s firm stance on Palestine.