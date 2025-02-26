SHAH ALAM, Feb 26 — Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor publicly apologised to Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari in the High Court here today, settling a defamation suit over remarks linked to the Klang River cleaning project.

According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), the apology, delivered in open court as part of the settlement, marked the conclusion of the civil suit, said Justice Rozi Bainon.

However, FMT reported that the judge did not allow the public release of Sanusi’s statement of apology.

As part of the settlement, Sanusi agreed not to publish or assist in the future dissemination of the defamatory statements or any similar remarks.

Outside the courtroom, Amirudin told reporters that the settlement proved Sanusi’s allegations were baseless.

“All parties must exercise caution and avoid confusing the public. This serves as a lesson to everyone,” Amirudin said, according to FMT.

Sanusi, meanwhile, acknowledged the suit as a warning about the consequences of making defamatory remarks.

“Anyone who makes false statements can be sued. I have also filed suits against others in the past,” he was quoted saying.

Amirudin filed the lawsuit in 2023 after Sanusi accused him of abusing his power by allegedly colluding with tycoon Tan Sri Vincent Tan to transfer 600 acres of state land worth RM10 billion to Berjaya Land Bhd for free.

Sanusi further claimed that the Selangor government had suffered RM180 million in losses due to the deal.

In response, Sanusi argued that his remarks were made in reaction to Amirudin’s own allegedly defamatory statements during the run-up to the six state elections in August 2023, where he was called “rude” and a “coward.”

Separately, Tan and Berjaya Land had also sued Sanusi over allegations related to the RM700 million Selangor Maritime Gateway project.

Earlier this month, Bersatu’s Badrul Hisham Shaharin also apologised in court to resolve a defamation suit filed by Menteri Besar Selangor (Incorporated) subsidiary Landasan Lumayan Sdn Bhd.