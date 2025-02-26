



HANOI, Feb 26 — ASEAN centrality is a privilege that the 10 member countries must continuously earn and sustain in a world increasingly defined by shifting geopolitical dynamics and diverse national interests, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

"We often hear calls for ASEAN to strengthen and reinforce its centrality to continue exercising its agency and strategic autonomy. However, ASEAN must always bear in mind that centrality is not a right, but a privilege that has to be earned and re-earned in the context of changing contingencies," he said.

Anwar, who is also Malaysia’s finance minister, reminded that ASEAN’s centrality counts for little when there is no cohesion among member states, "when we let internal differences and priorities divide us."

“We are very fortunate, because we are in a region which is the most peaceful in the world, and where it is the fastest growing economy in the world. In this era of rivalry and division, ASEAN must shine as a beacon of hope, fostering a sustainable, harmonious, and economically dynamic region,” he said at the ASEAN Future Forum in Hanoi, Vietnam.

He pointed out that Malaysia’s approach to prosperity is to emphasise sustainability and equitable economic development as its main pillars of shared cooperation.

"We must commit to ensuring that no nation within ASEAN is left behind in the pursuit of economic growth," he added. “ASEAN’s strength lies in its ability to unify, gel together through dialogue and act as a cohesive economic bloc, leveraging its collective potential to navigate future uncertainties.”

Malaysia is the ASEAN Chair for 2025. — Bernama