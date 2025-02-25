KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Thick, creamy and sweet. If you’re already drooling at the thought of digging into your next rendang this Raya, then here’s what you need to know if you’re not the one preparing it — expect to pay more.

The reason being that one of the key ingredients for this beloved dish has been getting a lot more expensive — coconut.

Coconut milk or santan sells for between RM8 and RM14 per kg at Pasar Datuk Keramat, with some traders saying that it can fetch up to RM15 per kg in Pasar Chow Kit and even RM20 per kg in areas around Ampang.

The price of freshly grated coconut or kelapa parut putih as also jumped by RM4 per kg at some shops at the market here over the last six months, as Malay Mail found out during recent visits to these places.

Many traders said they are still sourcing local coconuts instead of Indonesian ones for santan that satisfies their customers’ palate.

Coconut trader Mohd Nordin Katmin, 59, said santan derived from Malaysian coconuts is usually thicker, creamier and sweeter than the ones from Indonesia, which is what his customers see as the perfect rendang.

“Few years ago, I sold coconut milk from Indonesian coconuts but customers said they preferred the taste of coconut milk from local coconuts.

“Only our local santan can give the minyak for rendang,” he said, explaining about the layer of oil that gives the dish its signature richness.

Mohd Nordin Katmin, 59, arranges coconut milk for sales at his stall at Pasar Datuk Keramat in Kuala Lumpur on February 20, 2025. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

He shared that his customers do complain about the price surge after he raised santan prices per kg by one ringgit in February, “but they are still buying it because packet coconut milk cannot replace the taste of the fresh ones”.

“The price of one coconut is already RM3 now. If I don’t increase the santan price, I can barely earn anything,” Nordin, who has been selling santan for over 40 years at Pasar Datuk Keramat, told Malay Mail.

Another coconut trader Md Amin Abdullah, 67, said the price of freshly grated coconut has jumped from RM8 per kg during the end of 2024 to RM12 per kg as of this month.

Amin, who sources coconuts mainly from Sabak Bernam and Bagan Datok, Perak, said the hot spells since last October has caused coconut flowers to dry and drop before they develop into fruits, a phenomenon farmers call “melawas” in Malay.

“Monkeys have also been destroying the crops and that has further reduced the number of coconuts harvested,” Amin said.

While customers were cynical about the recent price hike, Amin said that coconut traders have barely been able to keep their businesses afloat even after increasing the prices.

“Usually, around four coconuts make up 1kg. Even if we buy them at RM2.80 per fruit, that costs about RM11.20 per kg.

“So, by selling grated coconut at RM12 per kg, I only make about RM1.20 per kg which is just enough to cover my operational costs,” he explained.

Coconut trader Md Amin Abdullah, 67, said the price of freshly grated coconut, called ‘kelapa parut putih’ in Malay, has jumped from RM8 per kg during the end of 2024 to RM12 per kg this month. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

With Ramadan coming up, Amin is expecting the demand for coconut milk to surge, especially during the final week leading to Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Coconut milk is a key ingredient for many Hari Raya staples such as rendang, lemang and dodol while grated coconut is required for traditional snacks such as onde-onde, kuih apam and cekodok.

Both Amin and Nordin said they will not be raising the price of coconut milk and grated coconut further during the festive season, provided the coconut shortage does not worsen.

Coconut milk prices have also shot up in other parts of the country, with local Malay daily Harian Metro reporting it to hover between RM17 and RM18 per kg in Johor Baru and hitting up to RM20 per kg in Kuantan.

Kamarul Bahrin Mahayuddin, 51, who sells coconuts at Sungai Tiang Baroh in Bagan Datuk, Perak, said prices of fresh coconut milk and grated coconut in many parts of the state have gone up to RM16 per kg.

Even packet coconut milk is currently sold around the same price, he said.

Echoing Amin’s concerns about monkeys encroaching coconut farms, Kamarul said coconut traders in the state are now relying almost 90 per cent on Indonesian coconuts for coconut milk.

However, the rising cost of Indonesian coconuts has added on to their dilemma.

“The Indonesian coconuts are more expensive than the local ones.

“One tonne of coconut from Indonesia, which consists of around 800 to 850 fruits, is priced at RM2,900. Normally, at least 100 to 150 fruits will be rotten because of exposure to salt water and hot sun.

“But, we cannot hike the price any further because people are already complaining,” he said.

Like the other traders interviewed, Kamarul expects another jump in the prices during Ramadan and Raya Aidilfitri seasons if the local coconut supply continues to dwindle while the mercury rises in the coming weeks.