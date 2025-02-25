KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — The Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme has led to nearly half a billion ringgit in investment value being held in the country, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said.

In a written reply, Tiong said that the total number of MM2H programme approvals as of December 31, 2024 under the previous policy was 57,686, comprising 28,209 principals and 29,477 dependents.

Under the new policy, the total is 782, comprising 319 principals and 463 dependents.

“Therefore, the overall total number of MM2H pass approvals is 58,468, consisting of 28,528 principals and 29,940 dependents.

“For the honourable member’s information as well, based on the number of MM2H passes approved under the new conditions, the government is estimated to have received an investment value from fixed deposit accounts amounting to RM233.8 million and an investment value in real estate amounting to RM222 million,” Tiong said.

He was responding to Bera MP Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who asked for the total number of MM2H pass holders to date, the number of new applications, and those that have been approved in 2024, as well as the income that this has generated for Malaysia.

In June last year, Tiong announced that new MM2H participants in all three categories — platinum, gold and silver — are not eligible to apply for permanent resident (PR) status. The platinum category requires a fixed deposit of US$1 million, the gold category mandates US$500,000, and the silver category requires US$150,000.

Launched in 2002, the MM2H Programme enabled foreigners to buy property and reside in Malaysia. However, it was temporarily suspended in August 2020 to allow the Home Ministry and MOTAC to conduct a thorough review of the programme.