PUTRAJAYA, Feb 25 — An allegation that the Ministry of Human Resources (Kesuma) attempted to normalise elements of pluralism and liberalism at the Town Hall Gig Workers 2025 dialogue have been deemed to be a malicious accusation aimed at inciting religious sentiments.

Kesuma said it has lodged a police report at the Putrajaya district police headquarters today regarding the accusation made by a Facebook user.

“This allegation is clearly malicious and an attempt to inflame religious sentiments with the intention of causing public unrest and giving a bad perception to the image of the ministry.

“It has also obscured the original purpose of the programme (which is) to introduce a new law to provide rights and protection to a total of 1.12 million gig workers in this country,” said the Kesuma statement which also described it as an attempt to undermine the credibility of civil servants in the ministry who are working hard to prepare to table the Gig Workers Bill 2025 soon.

“Kesuma is always committed and upholds the principles of Rukun Negara in preserving the values ??of inclusiveness, unity and respect among Malaysians,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Putrajaya police chief ACP Aidi Sham Mohamed, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed that a report has been made at the Putrajaya IPD but the case had been referred to the Shah Alam IPD.

Earlier, a news portal reported that a Facebook user with the account name of ‘Chegubard’ claimed that a banner promoting a town hall session organised by Kesuma contained a picture of a church and described the matter as an effort at pluralism and secularism. — Bernama