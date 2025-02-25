IPOH, Feb 25 — The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) has moved to standardise Friday sermon texts at the federal level to ensure that Islamic teachings delivered in mosques remain free from political overtones.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the move would help preserve the integrity of religious guidance in mosques and clarified that control over sermon texts and delivery at the state level remained under local jurisdiction.

He noted that mosques must remain apolitical, with their primary role being the delivery of authentic Islamic teachings, especially after a directive issued by Perak Sultan, Sultan Nazrin Shah.

“This is why JAKIM has taken the initiative to standardise the texts at the federal level,” he told reporters after the opening of Muzakarah Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah here today.

He was responding to a question regarding khatibs (person who delivers sermon during prayer) who refused to read texts approved by the Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk), which had been vetted by the state Mufti Department.

Meanwhile, Perak Mufti Datuk Seri Wan Zahidi Wan said that refusing to read approved sermon texts is a breach of ethics.

JAIPk has recently temporarily suspended four khatibs — one each from Parit Buntar and Kuala Kangsar and two others from Teluk Intan — for allegedly delivering unapproved sermons.

On a different matter, Mohd Na’im said the Mufti (Federal Territories) Bill 2024 may not be tabled for its second reading in the current Dewan Rakyat session but would be reintroduced in the June session.

He added that he would use the available time to conduct briefings and discussions with relevant parties to clarify the objectives of the bill, which was first presented for its first reading in July.

The bill aims to address matters related to the mufti’s role and the determination of Islamic law and doctrine. — Bernama