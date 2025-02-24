SHAH ALAM, Feb 24 — The Selangor Zakat Board (LZS) has set this year’s zakat fitrah (personal tithe) at RM7, RM15 and RM22, depending on the type of rice consumed.

In a statement today, the board said that the rates are determined based on the price of rice commonly consumed by most Muslims in Selangor, measured at 2.6 kilograms per gantang.

The RM7 rate applies to those consuming super special local rice with a five-per cent grade (broken rice), the minimum rate set by the Selangor Fatwa Committee.

The RM15 rate is for those using imported white rice, brown rice, glutinous rice, Ponni herb rice and fragrant rice, while the RM22 rate is for those consuming Basmati, Japanese, red rice and similar varieties.

To simplify payments, LZS has introduced coloured fitrah coupons namely green for RM7, red for RM15 and orange for RM22.

The board has also appointed 2,836 assistant ‘amil’ fitrah (tithe collectors) to oversee the zakat fitrah collection.

It also said that payments can be made through 18 assistants at higher education institutions and 97 tahfiz and private religious schools in Selangor and reminded Muslims to ensure they pay through certified collectors.

LZS encourages early zakat payments to ensure smooth distribution to those in need and offers various convenient online options including EzakatPay, internet banking, MyEg, Pos Onlines well as e-wallet apps like GoPayz and Boost.

Its 19 branches across Selangor will remain open seven days a week throughout Ramadan including public holidays, with extended hours.

The board also advises those eligible to pay other forms of zakat such as on wealth, income and business. — Bernama