MELAKA, Feb 24 — A mother of three was found dead in a pool of blood in the rented room of a house in Taman Seri Pokok Mangga here yesterday, allegedly killed by a jealous acquaintance.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the 52-year-old victim was found in the room along with an injured man.

He said the incident was reported to the Melaka Tengah district police headquarters (IPD) control centre through MERS 999 by a member of the public at around 12.31pm yesterday.

“A witness reported hearing an argument coming from the room on Friday morning (February 21) but did not suspect anything amiss. However, yesterday, the witness knocked on and opened the victim’s room door to find the woman lying in a blood-soaked bed.

“Police then arrested the 54-year-old man in the room who had injuries apparently sustained in a suicide attempt,” he said in a statement here today.

He said preliminary investigations indicate that the victim was killed by the suspect, who is an acquaintance, due to jealousy.

He said police also seized a sharp weapon believed to be the murder weapon.

Christopher added that the suspect has been remanded for seven days, from today until March 2, to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which carries the death penalty if convicted.

He urged anyone with related information to contact investigating officer ASP V. Somsundram at 06-2842222.

Yesterday, the media reported that a woman, who was a part-time singer, was believed to have been murdered by a man in a house.

The victim, who is a married woman and mother of three, had rented the room at the house with her male acquaintance for the past six months. — Bernama