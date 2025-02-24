KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — The Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) has urged companies to offer more competitive salaries and benefits to curb the country’s accelerating brain drain.

In an Utusan Malaysia report, MEF president Datuk Dr. Syed Hussain Syed Husman said that Malaysia’s talent migration rate reached 5.5 per cent in 2024, significantly exceeding the global average of 3.3 per cent.

The exodus of skilled professionals has created challenges for employers seeking high-quality talent, especially in high-skilled industries.

“The main reason professionals leave is the pursuit of better opportunities abroad in terms of salary, job benefits, and work environment. Wage gaps, an unbalanced skills market, and less conducive workplace cultures further push local talent to seek employment overseas,” Syed Hussain was quoted saying.

He stressed the urgent need for collaboration between the government, employers, and workers to enhance Malaysia’s employment ecosystem, making it more competitive and attractive for skilled professionals.

“There is no denying that many professionals, including doctors, engineers, scientists, and technology experts, prefer working abroad due to better prospects.

“This trend is weakening Malaysia’s global economic competitiveness, particularly in sectors requiring high expertise, such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and renewable energy engineering,” he added.

To tackle the issue, Syed Hussain proposed that firms provide higher wages, career growth opportunities, and improved work-life balance to retain skilled professionals.

He also encouraged collaboration between employers and educational institutions to ensure graduates possess industry-relevant skills.

“Employers should offer clear career progression, flexible work arrangements, and a positive work culture. Competitive salaries alone are not enough — workplace leadership and job satisfaction play crucial roles in talent retention,” he said.

Additionally, he called for the expansion of government programs such as the Returning Expert Programme (REP), which provides incentives to encourage Malaysian professionals abroad to return home and contribute to the local economy.

Syed Hussain said the brain drain problem could dampen Malaysia’s economic growth, but could be reversed with a concerted and holistic effort.