KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has denied allegations that it plans to remove Chinese characters from signboards in Petaling Street, calling the claims baseless.

In a statement, DBKL said the signboards around the hawker centre in Petaling Street comply with current guidelines and policies.

“To date, DBKL has no plans to remove or alter the Chinese characters on these signboards,” it said.

The statement follows remarks by MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, who reportedly criticised the alleged proposal, citing a claim made by the Kuala Lumpur Hawkers and Petty Traders Association chairman, according to Malaysiakini.

DBKL emphasised that decisions regarding signboards in the city are guided by current bylaws and consider heritage, cultural values, and community needs. It assured that any proposed changes would undergo thorough evaluation.

“The public should not be swayed by baseless claims and should verify the matter with DBKL. We are committed to ensuring that Kuala Lumpur remains an inclusive city that respects the diverse cultures and heritages of every race,” the statement added.