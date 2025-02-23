BUTTERWORTH, Feb 23 — Police attributed that the sounds of explosion and tremors felt in Bagan Ajam here yesterday morning were due to an air drill conducted by the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) in the area.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Anuar Abdul Rahman said his department received information regarding the explosions and tremors at 11.46 am and checked with the RMAF Butterworth.

“The RMAF informed us that they were conducting a ‘force down’ bombing exercise involving an SU-30 MKM, F/A-18D Hornet and C130H aircraft.

“The exercise involved an air-to-ground manoeuvre, which is a simulation of bombing enemy areas carried out within the RMAF Butterworth area,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He urged the public to remain calm and not to speculate on what was a routine military exercise. — Bernama





