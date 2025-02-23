KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — A tuition teacher was found dead in a pool of blood with slash wounds on her neck and arms in a shoplot at Jalan Chung Ah Ming, Taman Hoover in Ipoh yesterday evening.

Ipoh district deputy police chief Superintendent Mohamad Sajidan Abdul Sukor said the 53-year-old woman’s husband lodged a report about the discovery at 5pm.

Police found the woman’s body on the floor of the second level of the shoplot, which was used as a tuition centre, according to Berita Harian.

“There were slash wounds on her neck and arms, and a folding knife was found near the body.

“She is believed to have died less than six hours before her body was discovered,” he said.

Mohamad Sajidan said investigations found no evidence of foul play or signs of a struggle at the scene.

He said the woman is believed to have slashed herself due to distress over pain and an eye infection. Her husband last saw her on Thursday.

“The victim had recently undergone surgery to remove pus from her eye on February 19.

“She had told her husband and family members she wanted to take her own life because she could not bear the pain and her worsening vision,” he said.

A forensic expert determined that the cause of death was due to the slash wounds on her neck.

Police have classified the case as sudden death.

* If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).



