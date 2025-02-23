KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — A Borneo pygmy elephant calf was caught rummaging through a worker’s quarters in Bukit Batu Kalabakan, Tawau, in an apparent search for food.

A video of the incident, which went viral on Friday, shows the calf attempting to enter the kitchen of the house.

Sabah Wildlife Department director Mohd Soffian Abu Bakar confirmed the incident and said Tawau wildlife rangers have been instructed to investigate, according to The Star.

“The elephant left without causing any damage to the house,” he said.

The eight-second clip suggests the elephant entered through an open back door before exiting when it could not fit through another doorway.

No injuries were reported from the Friday morning incident, believed to have taken place at a farm worker’s house in Sabah Softwood Bukit Batu plantation.

Tawau wildlife rangers said the resident was outside drying laundry at the time.

Mohd Soffian urged the public to immediately alert the department if they spot elephants in their area.

This encounter highlights the ongoing challenges in managing human-elephant interactions in Sabah.

In recent months, there have been reports of endangered pygmy elephants being found dead in Lahad Datu and Tawau, prompting investigations by wildlife authorities.

These incidents underscore the importance of effective conservation efforts to protect this endangered species.

The Borneo pygmy elephant, native to Sabah, is the smallest elephant subspecies.

Habitat loss and human-wildlife conflict pose significant threats to their survival.

Conservationists emphasise the need for comprehensive strategies to ensure the coexistence of local communities and wildlife.