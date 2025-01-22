KOTA KINABALU, Jan 22 — Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Christina Liew has condemned the brutal killing of an endangered Borneo pygmy elephant found along the Kalabakan Road in the Tawau district.

She expressed grave concern over the appalling incident, describing it as an inhumane act by unscrupulous individuals.

“I have instructed the director of the Sabah Wildlife Department (JHL) to conduct a full-fledged investigation into the discovery of the decapitated baby elephant.

“Investigation is underway. Once the department has gathered sufficient evidence, we will not hesitate to get the alleged perpetrator charged in court under the provisions of the Sabah Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997,” she said in a statement today.

The minister said it is regrettable that while her ministry through JHL is doing its utmost to protect and conserve the dwindling elephant population in Sabah, there are still some heartless people lurking in our midst who undermine the efforts of the authorities.

A passing motorist discovered the elephant’s decapitated head and severed limbs and a video of the gruesome scene has gone viral since Sunday.

The Sabah Wildlife Department has also lodged a police report for further action and urged anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation. — The Borneo Post