PUTRAJAYA, Feb 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he won’t be visiting Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in hospital today after his predecessor suffered a health scare yesterday.

“Not today,” he told reporters briefly when asked after the officiating the launch of the newly refurbished Alamanda Putrajaya Mall here this afternoon.

Ismail Sabri was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed at his house in Damansara Heights, Kuala Lumpur early yesterday morning.

The 65-year-old reportedly collapsed at 2.30am Saturday, but his condition is now reported to be stable.





