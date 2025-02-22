KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 – A visually impaired man was killed after falling onto the railway tracks and being struck by a train at the Titiwangsa LRT station this morning.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department said in a statement it received an emergency call at 8.38am am via the MERS-999 system about the discovery of a body beneath the tracks.

“The victim was a Chinese man with disabilities and that preliminary examinations by the Ministry of Health found that he had died at the scene,” said the statement, citing Operations Commander, Senior Fire Officer Fadil Hesam Mohd.

Initial investigations indicate that the man, who was visually impaired, lost his balance and fell onto the tracks before being struck by an oncoming train.

The train driver was reportedly unaware of the incident when it occurred.

Officers from the Sentul and Titiwangsa were dispatched to the site following the call, and rescuers and the police are currently retrieving the body.

Investigators are also reviewing the train’s operational records at the time of the accident to determine the exact cause of the incident.