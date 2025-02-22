KUCHING, Feb 22 — A car was completely destroyed by a fire at Jalan FAC Matang here last night.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said they received a distress call regarding the incident at 8.28pm, and deployed a team of nine personnel to the scene.

Firefighters swiftly brought the blaze under control at 8.48pm and concluded the operation at 8.58pm.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire and estimated losses are being investigated. — The Borneo Post