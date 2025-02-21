KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — The Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) has reportedly set up a trap after a three-metre crocodile rwas sighted in a river near Mid Valley Megamall.

Federal Territories Perhilitan director Ishak Muhammad was quoted telling New Straits Times urging the public to avoid the area until the reptile is safely captured.

“Together with the National Wildlife Rescue Centre, we have set up a trap to capture the crocodile, which we believe has strayed from its natural habitat.

“The public should refrain from any activities near the river,” Ishak said.

Perhilitan also said it has deployed a boat to patrol the river near the sighting location with assistance from the Civil Defence Force.

“Efforts are ongoing to monitor the area where the crocodile was last seen. Based on available videos, we suspect it is the same one recently spotted near Masjid Jamek,” he added.

The sighting of a crocodile near The Gardens shopping mall, Mid Valley and KL Eco City yesterday afternoon startled locals, with news of the incident quickly drawing onlookers to a nearby bridge.

Earlier this month, on February 8, Perhilitan had gone on high alert after a viral video showed a crocodile in a river near Masjid Jamek in the capital.

Perhilitan director-general Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim confirmed the sighting and said warning signs would be installed in the area.

A previous video posted on February 5 showed another crocodile emerging from Sungai Klang near the Klang Mosque, adding to growing concerns about reptile sightings in the city’s waterways.