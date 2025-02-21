KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture (MOTAC) Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan revealed today that Malaysia’s tourism industry is experiencing a significant surge, with visitor numbers soaring to an impressive 36 million.

He attributed this growth primarily to increased arrivals from China and several other countries, driven by the implementation of visa-free entry for travellers from these nations.

“The latest findings show that China and several other countries represent major markets with significant growth in tourist arrivals.

“This increase is partly due to the introduction of free visas for travellers from these countries,” he told reporters during the Royal Selangor 140th celebration here today.

Khairul also said that the ministry was focusing on the Muslim-friendly tourism industry which is a market with vast untapped potential that many countries have yet to explore.

“Malaysia is well-positioned in this regard, as the country already offers a wide range of Muslim-friendly facilities.

“Additionally, we need to understand the evolving preferences of post-Covid-19 travellers. Before the pandemic, their interests were different, but now, they seek more experiential travel as they want to see, feel, and immerse themselves in authentic experiences, and we must create diverse offerings to cater to these expectations,” he added.

Khairul also said MOTAC is set to announce new tourism targets for this year in March.