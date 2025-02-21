SHAH ALAM, Feb 21 — The demarcation of the border between Selangor and Kuala Lumpur is completed with the border measurement and mapping work completed on Dec 31 last year by the Department of Survey and Mapping Malaysia (JUPEM), said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said it involved 86 map sheets covering 103.7 kilometres.

“At this stage, we are identifying and addressing the problem areas, known as Outstanding Boundary Problems (OBP), to resolve the discrepancies in values or land area determined during discussions on March 5, 2020.

“We have marked the OBP locations to help pinpoint the exact border,” he said in response to a question from Muhammad Izuan Ahmad Kasim (PH-Kota Damansara) regarding the progress of the Selangor-Kuala Lumpur demarcation process at the Selangor State Legislative Assembly (DUN) meeting today.

He said the Selangor Land and Mines Office (PTG) continues to hold discussions and engagement sessions with the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory PTG and JUPEM to finalise the demarcation process.

He said a series of discussions and meetings had been held with the next meeting scheduled on March 11.

“We are very optimistic that we can resolve the border issue even though the border area between Kuala Lumpur and Selangor is a bit complicated compared to our experience of resolving the issue with Negeri Sembilan and Pahang,” he said.

Amirudin said the issue arose due to the position of the border which involved premises, roads and drains.

“Some boundary lines set in the 1970s were not measured and as a result, some premises have been developed by authorities such as the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

“There are also areas developed by the Selangor local government authorities (PBT) but in the current measurement, they are in the Kuala Lumpur border area,” he said

Amirudin said the matter would have to be resolved first before the signing of the agreement between Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

On Nov 27 last year, Amirudin was reported as saying that the demarcation of the border between Selangor and Kuala Lumpur is expected to be finalised within two years.

He also said that the Selangor government has no plans to reclaim Kuala Lumpur as a district, respecting the 1974 agreement that ceded the federal territory to the federal government.