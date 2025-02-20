PUTRAJAYA, Feb 20 — The Human Resources Ministry (KESUMA) aims to introduce legislation for the Non-Occupational Accident Scheme (SKBBK) this year, its minister Steven Sim said.

He said the ministry is currently in the process of amending existing laws to pave the way for the scheme following approval from the Cabinet last year.

“SKBBK is not a new concept as it has been discussed for a long time, not only by previous governments but also by trade union members who see it as an important social security scheme.

“They recognise the importance of this scheme in providing protection not only when employees are at work but also in cases of accidents outside of working hours,” he told newsmen after attending a coordination meeting involving state executive councillors heading the human resources portfolio here today.

Earlier this month, the ministry stated its intention to implement SKBBK to ensure 24-hour protection for eligible employees during their employment period.

Meanwhile, during the meeting today, various human resource-related issues were discussed, including policies and strategies to improve wages and social security protection.

Sim said the meeting serves as a platform to enhance coordination between the federal and state governments in human resource development.

Three presentations were delivered, including one by the National Wage Consultative Council on the minimum wage order and comparisons with progressive wage policies.

The Social Security Organisation (PERKESO) also provided updates on three key schemes: the Self-Employment Social Security Scheme (SKSPS), the Housewives’ Social Security Scheme (SKSSR) and SKBBK.

Besides this, TalentCorp presented a study on the impact of artificial intelligence (AI), digitalisation and the green economy on Malaysia’s labour market.

Sim stressed that coordination with state governments is crucial, as workforce management is not solely a federal matter but requires close collaboration at the state level.

On the issue of manpower shortage in state labour departments (JTK), Sim said the ministry is exploring ways to restructure the organisation to ensure efficient service delivery without increasing staff numbers. — Bernama